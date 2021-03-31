PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, lands on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 09:58
|Photo ID:
|6583514
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-RP442-1046
|Resolution:
|5025x3354
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
