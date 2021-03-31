Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 2 of 17]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, prepares to depart the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2021 09:58
    Photo ID: 6583505
    VIRIN: 210331-N-EB193-1020
    Resolution: 4594x3058
    Size: 974.58 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

