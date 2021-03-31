PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) A Sailor assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transports ammunition during an ammunition onload. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 09:58
|Photo ID:
|6583511
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-RP442-1017
|Resolution:
|5235x3495
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
