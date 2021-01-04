210401-N-CM110-1048 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Techican 3rd Class Robert Diaz, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Techican Airman Jorge Vasquez conduct maintenance on a jack in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6580402
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-CM110-1048
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT