210401-N-CM110-1048 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Techican 3rd Class Robert Diaz, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Techican Airman Jorge Vasquez conduct maintenance on a jack in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 19:37 Photo ID: 6580402 VIRIN: 210401-N-CM110-1048 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.27 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.