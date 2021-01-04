210401-N-CM110-1047 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Monica Riggins tests the communication network aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6580394
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-CM110-1047
|Resolution:
|4214x2809
|Size:
|722.81 KB
|Location:
|SAB DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
