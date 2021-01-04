Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Tripoli

    SAB DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210401-N-CM110-1047 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Monica Riggins tests the communication network aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Photo ID: 6580394
    VIRIN: 210401-N-CM110-1047
    Resolution: 4214x2809
    Size: 722.81 KB
    Location: SAB DIEGO, CA, US
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

