    USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210401-N-CZ759-1023 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon and members of Tripoli’s Chiefs Mess observe morning colors in celebration of the Navy chiefs birthday on the flight deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 19:37
    Photo ID: 6580400
    VIRIN: 210401-N-CZ759-1023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripoli
    LHA 7

