210401-N-CZ759-1023 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon and members of Tripoli’s Chiefs Mess observe morning colors in celebration of the Navy chiefs birthday on the flight deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana/Released)

