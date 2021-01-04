210401-N-TT639-1067 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Kody Blaylock renders a salute during morning colors on the birthday of the chief petty officer rank aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert/Released)

