210401-N-TT639-1067 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Kody Blaylock renders a salute during morning colors on the birthday of the chief petty officer rank aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6580399
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-TT639-1067
|Resolution:
|2606x3648
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
