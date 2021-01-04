210401-N-CM110-1044 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jermaine Parson, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class D’asia Lewis test the communication networks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6580395
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-CM110-1044
|Resolution:
|5008x3339
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
