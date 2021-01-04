210401-N-CM110-1045 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Kenneth Ramos sanitizes a water tight door in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6580393
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-CM110-1045
|Resolution:
|3506x2337
|Size:
|885.65 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
