    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210401-N-CM110-1045 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Kenneth Ramos sanitizes a water tight door in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 19:37
    Photo ID: 6580393
    VIRIN: 210401-N-CM110-1045
    Resolution: 3506x2337
    Size: 885.65 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

