210401-N-CM110-1046 SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Tray Wilson cleans the ready service locker aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6580397
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-CM110-1046
|Resolution:
|4474x2983
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
