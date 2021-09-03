Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bayonet Assault Course training [Image 13 of 14]

    Bayonet Assault Course training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. The bayonet assault course consists of different obstacles that simulate the various types of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 17:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot
    Bayonet Assault Course
    U.S. Marines Corps

