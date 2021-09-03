Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course [Image 11 of 14]

    MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine recruit Germaine Ramos, with Platoon 3241, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives encouragement from a fellow recruit while climbing a portion of the confidence course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits in order to instill confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:00
    Photo ID: 6579996
    VIRIN: 210309-M-ZW066-1496
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.17 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Alina Thackray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Confidence Course
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego
    U.S. Marines Corps

