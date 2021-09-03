MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices bayonet techniques between stations of the confidence course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits in order to instill confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)
|03.09.2021
|04.01.2021 18:02
|6579982
|210309-M-ZW066-1144
|6720x4480
|15.36 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
