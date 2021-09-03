Bayonet Assault Course training

A U.S. Marine recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the bayonet assault course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. The bayonet assault course consists of different obstacles that simulate the various types of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

