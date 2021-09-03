MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course

U.S. Marine recruits with Platoon 3241, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at the confidence course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits in order to instill confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

