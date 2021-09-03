Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course

    MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ana Madrigal, a marketing and communication marine with Recruiting Station Riverside, photographs recruits with Platoon 3243, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. These recruits are the first in Marine Corps History to be fully integrated with female recruits aboard MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Alina Thackray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Confidence Course
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego
    U.S. Marines Corps

