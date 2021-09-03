MCRD: San Diego Lima Co. Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ana Madrigal, a marketing and communication marine with Recruiting Station Riverside, photographs recruits with Platoon 3243, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. These recruits are the first in Marine Corps History to be fully integrated with female recruits aboard MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

