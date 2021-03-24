BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Plaques and awards are lined up and prepared for presentation during a Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) awards ceremony here, March 24. Representatives and BOSS members from across Humphreys are essential in the planning, implementation and success of the numerous programs, events and initiatives conducted by the program, designed to improve the quality of life of single and unaccompanied Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

