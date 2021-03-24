Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Soldiers assigned to the 1st Signal Brigade, Eighth Army are acknowledged for their efforts in supporting Humphreys' Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program at an awards ceremony here, March 24. The BOSS program organizes and hosts events, programs, learning initiatives and other beneficial endeavors for single and unaccompanied Soldiers across Humphreys, ensuring that they have the opportunity to meet new friends and to make the most of their time in Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    This work, BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    TAGS

    Fun
    BOSS
    Moral
    Soldiers
    Community
    Humphreys

