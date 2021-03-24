CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Soldiers assigned to the 1st Signal Brigade, Eighth Army are acknowledged for their efforts in supporting Humphreys' Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program at an awards ceremony here, March 24. The BOSS program organizes and hosts events, programs, learning initiatives and other beneficial endeavors for single and unaccompanied Soldiers across Humphreys, ensuring that they have the opportunity to meet new friends and to make the most of their time in Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 01:28
|Photo ID:
|6578737
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-QF685-982
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
LEAVE A COMMENT