    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 1 of 8]

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Spc. Ian Holmes, the Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President and a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to Installation Management Command, adds the finishing touches to the BOSS logo created as part of their Chalk-Off event, Dec. 4, 2020. The BOSS program organizes and hosts a variety of events and programs designed to help build morale and foster a greater sense of community for single and unaccompanied Soldiers at Humphreys. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)

