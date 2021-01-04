Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 2 of 8]

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    ANJEONG-RI, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2021

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Soldiers and community members from across Humphreys support the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program's Ville Cleanup event in Anjeong-ri, Republic of Korea. The BOSS team's Ville Cleanup event brings Soldiers from across Humphreys together to clean up trash and debris in the neighborhoods surrounding the post, demonstrating the continued commitment of Humphreys to supporting the local community. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)

    Fun
    BOSS
    Moral
    Soldiers
    Community
    Humphreys

