BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Soldiers and community members from across Humphreys support the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program's Ville Cleanup event in Anjeong-ri, Republic of Korea. The BOSS team's Ville Cleanup event brings Soldiers from across Humphreys together to clean up trash and debris in the neighborhoods surrounding the post, demonstrating the continued commitment of Humphreys to supporting the local community. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)

