CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Soldiers and community members from across Humphreys support the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program's Ville Cleanup event in Anjeong-ri, Republic of Korea. The BOSS team's Ville Cleanup event brings Soldiers from across Humphreys together to clean up trash and debris in the neighborhoods surrounding the post, demonstrating the continued commitment of Humphreys to supporting the local community. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 01:28
|Photo ID:
|6578728
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|663x498
|Size:
|393.86 KB
|Location:
|ANJEONG-RI, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
LEAVE A COMMENT