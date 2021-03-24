BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Spc. Ian Holmes, the Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President and a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to Installation Management Command, right, presents a commemorative plaque to Spc. Raquel Siguenza, a patient administration specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Command, for winning the BOSS Representative of the Month for February 2021, at an awards ceremony here, March 24. The Humphreys BOSS program depends upon the dedicated work of their representatives to ensure that interesting, varied and beneficial programming and events are provided to single and unaccompanied Soldiers throughout Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

