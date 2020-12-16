BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA 12.16.2020 Courtesy Photo USAG Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Spc. Ian Holmes, the Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President and a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to Installation Management Command (IMCOM), left, and Spc. Austin Gano, the BOSS Vice President and Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator assigned to IMCOM, push holiday decorated shopping carts here, as they support BOSS initiatives and events, Dec. 2020. The Humphreys BOSS program aims to provide unique opportunities and events for single and unaccompanied Soldiers across Humphreys, ensuring that they have ample opportunity to meet new friends, build morale, and enjoy their duration in Korea. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)