Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 4 of 8]

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Spc. Ian Holmes, the Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President and a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to Installation Management Command (IMCOM), left, and Spc. Austin Gano, the BOSS Vice President and Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator assigned to IMCOM, push holiday decorated shopping carts here, as they support BOSS initiatives and events, Dec. 2020. The Humphreys BOSS program aims to provide unique opportunities and events for single and unaccompanied Soldiers across Humphreys, ensuring that they have ample opportunity to meet new friends, build morale, and enjoy their duration in Korea. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 01:28
    Photo ID: 6578731
    VIRIN: 201216-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 521.66 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fun
    BOSS
    Moral
    Soldiers
    Community
    Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT