Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 3 of 8]

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Spc. Ian Holmes, the Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President and a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to Installation Management Command, helps draw the BOSS logo created as part of their Chalk-Off event, Dec. 4, 2020. The Chalk-Off event was one of the BOSS program's competitions for their Inclusion Cup event, a brigade-level competition taking place over the entire fiscal year 2021, promoting inclusiveness and friendly competition. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 01:28
    Photo ID: 6578729
    VIRIN: 201204-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 556x837
    Size: 380.02 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fun
    BOSS
    Moral
    Soldiers
    Community
    Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT