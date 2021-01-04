CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Spc. Ian Holmes, the Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President and a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to Installation Management Command, helps draw the BOSS logo created as part of their Chalk-Off event, Dec. 4, 2020. The Chalk-Off event was one of the BOSS program's competitions for their Inclusion Cup event, a brigade-level competition taking place over the entire fiscal year 2021, promoting inclusiveness and friendly competition. (Courtesy photo provided by Spc. Ian Holmes)
BOSS brings opportunity, adventure for Humphreys Soldiers
