TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

Richard Rizzo, 721st Aerial Port Squadron air terminal manager, left, fist-bumps U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. The 721st APS’s mission is centered on the safe transport of cargo in and out of Ramstein; whether it’s personnel, food or other supplies. USTRANSCOM provides service members with all of their transportation needs to keep the military mobile such as personnel, vehicles, aircraft, ships and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

