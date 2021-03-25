TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Gilliland, 435th Contingency Response Squadron, contingency response radio frequency transmissions journeyman, right, fist-bumps U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Lyons was briefed on the intel and communications operations of the 435th CRS during his visit to Ramstein. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

