U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Holly Gibbs, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger service agent, left, briefs U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, on 721st APS COVID-19 operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Gibbs was introduced to Lyons as one of the squadron’s superior performers. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 10:13
|Photo ID:
|6577443
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-PJ020-1075
|Resolution:
|5614x3735
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
