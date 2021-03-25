TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Holly Gibbs, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger service agent, left, briefs U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, on 721st APS COVID-19 operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Gibbs was introduced to Lyons as one of the squadron’s superior performers. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

