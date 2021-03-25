U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Valentin Maldonado III, 435th Contingency Response Group deputy commander, right, briefs U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, on 435th CRG operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Lyons was briefed on the 435th CRG’s capabilities, including their rapid deployable force designed to establish airfield operations in austere environments. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6577444 VIRIN: 210325-F-PJ020-1193 Resolution: 5976x3976 Size: 2.85 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.