Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 3 of 7]

    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Valentin Maldonado III, 435th Contingency Response Group deputy commander, right, briefs U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, on 435th CRG operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Lyons was briefed on the 435th CRG’s capabilities, including their rapid deployable force designed to establish airfield operations in austere environments. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 10:13
    Photo ID: 6577444
    VIRIN: 210325-F-PJ020-1193
    Resolution: 5976x3976
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein
    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein
    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein
    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein
    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein
    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein
    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    TRANSCOM
    United States Transportation Command
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT