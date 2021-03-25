U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joanna Krebbs, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response engineering craftsman, left, briefs U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, on unit operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. USTRANSCOM provides military service members with all of their transportation needs to keep the military mobile such as personnel, vehicles, aircraft, ships and infrastructure. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6577445 VIRIN: 210325-F-PJ020-1242 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.13 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.