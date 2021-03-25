Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 1 of 7]

    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, far left, U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, center-left, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Leal, Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East non-commissioned officer in charge of mission support, center, Mike Edwards, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy senior foreign policy advisor, center-right, and Col. Billy Pruett, Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East chief, far right, pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Lyons was briefed on the operations of the TPMRC-E during his visit to Ramstein. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

    This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

