U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, far left, U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, center-left, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Leal, Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East non-commissioned officer in charge of mission support, center, Mike Edwards, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy senior foreign policy advisor, center-right, and Col. Billy Pruett, Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East chief, far right, pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Lyons was briefed on the operations of the TPMRC-E during his visit to Ramstein. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 10:13
|Photo ID:
|6577442
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-PJ020-1026
|Resolution:
|5894x3921
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT