TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, far left, U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, center-left, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Leal, Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East non-commissioned officer in charge of mission support, center, Mike Edwards, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy senior foreign policy advisor, center-right, and Col. Billy Pruett, Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East chief, far right, pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Lyons was briefed on the operations of the TPMRC-E during his visit to Ramstein. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

