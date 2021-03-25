TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, right, speaks with members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. USTRANSCOM’s mission is to provide forces needed to deter war and protect the U.S. from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

