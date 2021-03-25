U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, right, speaks with members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. USTRANSCOM’s mission is to provide forces needed to deter war and protect the U.S. from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 10:13
|Photo ID:
|6577448
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-PJ020-1325
|Resolution:
|5321x3540
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT