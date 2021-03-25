Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein [Image 6 of 7]

    TRANSCOM commander visits Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, United States Transportation Command commander, right, speaks with members of the 435th Security Forces Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command that supports global operations by providing transportation assets for service members. USTRANSCOM’s mission is to provide forces needed to deter war and protect the U.S. from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    TRANSCOM
    United States Transportation Command
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    Transportation Command’s Patient Movement Requirements Center-East

