210322-A-BD272-1142 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Patrol coastal ship USS Squall (PC 7) transits

the Arabian Gulf, March 22. Squall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of

naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the

Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S.

Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 02:36 Photo ID: 6577196 VIRIN: 210322-A-BD272-1142 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.55 MB Location: AT SEA