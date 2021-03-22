210322-A-BD272-1142 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Patrol coastal ship USS Squall (PC 7) transits
the Arabian Gulf, March 22. Squall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of
naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the
Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S.
Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6577196
|VIRIN:
|210322-A-BD272-1142
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.55 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Underway [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
