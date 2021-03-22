210322-A-BD272-1095 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Mine countermeasures ship USS Sentry (MCM

3), right, and patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3) conduct small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf,

March 22. Hurricane and Sentry are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval

operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the

Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

Date Taken: 03.22.2021 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)