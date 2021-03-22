Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Operation [Image 6 of 8]

    Small Boat Operation

    AT SEA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Theoren Neal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210322-A-BD272-1126 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) - Sailors assigned to patrol coastal ship USS
    Hurricane (PC 3) conduct small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, March 22. Hurricane is deployed to
    the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and
    security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian
    Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Boat Operation [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

