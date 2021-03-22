210322-A-BD272-1125 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Sailors assigned to patrol coastal ship USS
Hurricane (PC 3) launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf,
March 22. Hurricane is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations
to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and
Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.
Theoren Neal)
|03.22.2021
|03.31.2021 02:37
|6577188
|210322-A-BD272-1075
|5760x3840
|10.78 MB
|AT SEA
|0
|0
This work, Small Boat Operation [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
