Small Boat Operation

210322-A-BD272-1125 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Sailors assigned to patrol coastal ship USS

Hurricane (PC 3) launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf,

March 22. Hurricane is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations

to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and

Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.

Theoren Neal)

