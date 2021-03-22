210322-A-BD272-1061 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3), right,

approaches the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a

replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, March 22. Hurricane is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of

operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region,

connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke

points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 02:37 Photo ID: 6577189 VIRIN: 210322-A-BD272-1061 Resolution: 1333x2000 Size: 804.96 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replenishment at sea [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.