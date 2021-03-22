210322-A-BD272-1061 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3), right,
approaches the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a
replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, March 22. Hurricane is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of
operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region,
connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke
points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)
