    Replenishment at sea [Image 2 of 8]

    Replenishment at sea

    AT SEA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Theoren Neal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210322-A-BD272-1061 ARABIAN GULF (March 22, 2021) – Patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3), right,
    approaches the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a
    replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, March 22. Hurricane is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of
    operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region,
    connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke
    points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 02:37
    Photo ID: 6577189
    VIRIN: 210322-A-BD272-1061
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 804.96 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment at sea [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CMF
    C5F

