210323-A-BD272-1157 ARABIAN GULF (March 23, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 1st class Keith Majors,

assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3), monitors maritime traffic in the Arabian Gulf,

March 23. Hurricane is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations

to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and

Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.

Theoren Neal)

