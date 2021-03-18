SGM Nathan Marshall displays his Defense Meritorious Service Medal he received prior to his redeployment from the Transatlantic Afghanistan District. (Photo by Rick Benoit)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 20:51
|Photo ID:
|6575461
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-ZJ179-007
|Resolution:
|3911x3192
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family
LEAVE A COMMENT