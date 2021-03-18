A final salute from Operations Officer in Charge Major Ed Zook to Senior Enlisted Leader SGM Nathan Marshall at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (Photo by Rick Benoit)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6575463
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-ZJ179-009
|Resolution:
|3907x1826
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family
