    The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family [Image 8 of 10]

    The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family

    KUWAIT

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan District

    A final salute from Operations Officer in Charge Major Ed Zook to Senior Enlisted Leader SGM Nathan Marshall at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (Photo by Rick Benoit)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 20:50
    Photo ID: 6575463
    VIRIN: 210318-A-ZJ179-009
    Resolution: 3907x1826
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    USACE
    Afghanistan
    Kuwait
    Airborne
    Army

