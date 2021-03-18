The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family

Airborne Bound, SGM Nathan Marshall gets ready to redeploy in preparation for his follow-on assignment with the 37th Brigade Engineer (Airborne). (Photo by Rick Benoit)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 20:52
|Photo ID:
|6575459
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-ZJ179-005
|Resolution:
|871x1808
|Size:
|383.74 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
