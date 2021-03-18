Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall is presented with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal as he prepares to redeploy from the Transatlantic Afghanistan District. (Photo by Rick Benoit)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 20:51
|Photo ID:
|6575457
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-ZJ179-003
|Resolution:
|4569x3299
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family
LEAVE A COMMENT