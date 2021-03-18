Following COVID19 protocol Major Ed Zook and SGM Nathan Marshall engage in a final elbow bump as Marshall readies to redeploy from the Transatlantic Afghanistan District. (Photo by Rick Benoit)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6575464
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-ZJ179-010
|Resolution:
|3047x1777
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family
