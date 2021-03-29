The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family

Courtesy Photo | The team of teams of the Transatlantic Afghanistan District return the support to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The team of teams of the Transatlantic Afghanistan District return the support to their Senior Enlisted Leader, Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall as they give him a Soldier's Send-Off. (Photo by Rick Benoit) see less | View Image Page

As the Senior Enlisted Leader of the USACE Transatlantic Afghanistan District, Sergeant Major Nathan A. Marshall was the touch point for all Soldiers and Department of Army Civilians within the District.

He reached out welcoming all who deployed to the District.

“Our District is comprised of the best of USACE and other entities from across the world,” he said. Reiterating to newcomers that they are now part of this incredible Team.

One major event that he oversaw in his time as the Senior Enlisted Leader was the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping all informed of the Force Protection measures, always ensuring the teams’ health and welfare. He was also instrumental in supporting the Resolute Support and Operation Freedom Sentinel missions especially during a very dynamic year.

But all good things must come to an end.

Shortly after the uncasing of the colors ceremony, it was time for SGM Marshall to stand tall in front of the command and be acknowledged for his support, expertise, and accomplishments, while deployed to the Afghanistan District.

However this End of Tour Award ceremony added a human flavor to its tone as Col. Geraldi surprised the Soldier with Marshall’s Family being dialed in and able to view the ceremony from their home.

While at the same time Marshall was able to see them looking on as he was presented with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Mark A. Geraldi, Afghanistan District Commanding Officer.

His certificate, signed by Brian J. Mennes, MG United States Army U. S. Forces, Afghanistan read in part, “For Exceptionally Meritorious Service for the Armed Forces of the United States.”

“As I transition out of this seat, I want to say “Thank You”. I have learned more from this team in the past months than I could have ever hoped to give you. My experiences with the Transatlantic Afghanistan District have better prepared me to do what the Army needs me to do,” Marshall said.

“Sergeant Major Marshall has had an incredible and lasting impact on not only the Afghanistan District, but on the optimization of the command moving forward,” Geraldi said.

Marshall prepares now for his next Army assignment as the Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for the 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), the patch he proudly wears on his shoulder sleeve.