The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family

Col. Mark Geraldi smiles as he surprises his outgoing Sergeant Major, SGM Nathan Marshall with the virtual attendance of his family during his awards ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (Photo by Rick Benoit)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 20:52
|Photo ID:
|6575455
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-ZJ179-001
|Resolution:
|3782x1845
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
