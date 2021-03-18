Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family [Image 1 of 10]

    The Service of a Soldier, the support of the Family

    KUWAIT

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan District

    Col. Mark Geraldi smiles as he surprises his outgoing Sergeant Major, SGM Nathan Marshall with the virtual attendance of his family during his awards ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (Photo by Rick Benoit)

    Soldier
    USACE
    Afghanistan
    Airborne
    Army

