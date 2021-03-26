Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

A German Leopard tank fires it's main gun during a combined live fire demonstration March 26, 2021. The demonstration was held on the final day of combined exercise Crystal Arrow, an eight-day exercise held at the Adazi military training area, Latvia. During the exercise, German forces partnered with Lithuanian and U.S. forces to role play enemy forces for the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia. The exercise tested the strengths and weaknesses of the battle group to plan, communicate and fight as one. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

