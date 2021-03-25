Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

A U.S. Abrams tank races forward on a mock battlefield to reinforce Latvian soldiers during combined exercise Crystal Arrow on March 25, 2021. The eight-day exercise brought more than 10 NATO allied and partner nations together to participate in a force on force mock battle. The exercise enabled all forces to identify strengths and weaknesses as they faced challenges together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

