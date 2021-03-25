A U.S. Abrams tank races forward on a mock battlefield to reinforce Latvian soldiers during combined exercise Crystal Arrow on March 25, 2021. The eight-day exercise brought more than 10 NATO allied and partner nations together to participate in a force on force mock battle. The exercise enabled all forces to identify strengths and weaknesses as they faced challenges together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 07:16
|Photo ID:
|6574203
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-WD885-079
|Resolution:
|5943x3481
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT