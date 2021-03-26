Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

A U.S. Abrams tank fires during a combined live fire demonstration at the Adazi military training area, Latvia on March 26, 2021. The live fire was held the final day of the exercise to demonstrate the might of NATO allied and partnered nations on the battlefield. More than 10 NATO allied and partnered nations participated in the eight-day exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

