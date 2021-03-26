Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 9 of 10]

    Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A U.S. Abrams tank fires during a combined live fire demonstration at the Adazi military training area, Latvia on March 26, 2021. The live fire was held the final day of the exercise to demonstrate the might of NATO allied and partnered nations on the battlefield. More than 10 NATO allied and partnered nations participated in the eight-day exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

