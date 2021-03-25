Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

Latvian soldiers man a thermal scope to find and identify mock enemy forces during combined exercise Crystal Arrow March 25, 2021, at the Adazi military training area, Latvia. More than 10 NATO allied and partnered nations participated in the exercise to test and demonstrate their ability to plan, communicate and fight as one. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

