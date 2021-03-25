A German soldier throws a simulated grenade during combined exercise Crystal Arrow on March 25, 2021. The eight-day exercise, held at the Adazi military training area, Latvia, tested the ability of more than 10 NATO allied and partnered forces to plan, communicate and fight as one. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 07:15
|Photo ID:
|6574215
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-WD885-491
|Resolution:
|5214x3786
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
