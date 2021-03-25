A German soldier throws a simulated grenade during combined exercise Crystal Arrow on March 25, 2021. The eight-day exercise, held at the Adazi military training area, Latvia, tested the ability of more than 10 NATO allied and partnered forces to plan, communicate and fight as one. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 07:15 Photo ID: 6574215 VIRIN: 210325-A-WD885-491 Resolution: 5214x3786 Size: 1.62 MB Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.