    Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 8 of 10]

    Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A German soldier throws a simulated grenade during combined exercise Crystal Arrow on March 25, 2021. The eight-day exercise, held at the Adazi military training area, Latvia, tested the ability of more than 10 NATO allied and partnered forces to plan, communicate and fight as one. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 07:15
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    This work, Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Battalion
    8th Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    Crystal Arrow

