    Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 7 of 10]

    Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment Trooper scans the Adazi military training area, Latvia, battlefield from her Abrams tank. The Trooper is one of the first female tankers to be assigned to 2-8 Cav. Reg. and performed as a tank commander during the combined exercise. For eight days, U.S. combined forces with German, Lithuanian and Latvian forces to role play enemy forces to test the ability of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia to plan, communicate and fight as one during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 07:15
    Photo ID: 6574214
    VIRIN: 210325-A-WD885-323
    Resolution: 3945x2266
    Size: 716.28 KB
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    This work, Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Battalion
    8th Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    Crystal Arrow

