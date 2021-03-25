Crystal Arrow brings ten nations together as one

A 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment Trooper scans the Adazi military training area, Latvia, battlefield from her Abrams tank. The Trooper is one of the first female tankers to be assigned to 2-8 Cav. Reg. and performed as a tank commander during the combined exercise. For eight days, U.S. combined forces with German, Lithuanian and Latvian forces to role play enemy forces to test the ability of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia to plan, communicate and fight as one during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

